Lead article image

pisitbz/Shutterstock @shoshiegirl_/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Got a feeling I’m in the wrong POV’: Barista records co-worker allegedly ‘harassing’ her—but viewers are skeptical

'There's a whole lot of context missing from this video.'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

IRL

Posted on Oct 20, 2022   Updated on Oct 20, 2022, 5:43 pm CDT

A barista and TikToker posted a video to demonstrate that her co-workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery New York allegedly bully her, but TikTok viewers aren’t buying it.

The barista, Shoshanna Alexandra on TikTok (@shoshiegirl_), shared a video Monday that she appeared to record during a verbal altercation with one of her co-workers.

In the video, Alexandra asks her coworker, “Why are you cursing at me? Did I do something to you?”

The co-worker snaps back, “Yeah, you don’t do your fucking job. You’re a shitty ass worker.”

“This is one of many hostel work harassment/bullying situations that I’d deal with on a daily basis at the NYC Starbucks reserve. Management was well aware of what was going on & sat back and did nothing,” the video’s caption reads.

@shoshiegirl_ This is one of many hostel work harassment/bullying situations that I'd deal with on a daily basis at the NYC Starbucks reserve. Management was well aware of what was going on & sat back and did nothing. #workharrassment #bullyingawareness ♬ original sound – Shoshanna Alexandra

The 13-second video wasn’t enough to convince viewers that Alexandra was actually being harassed.

“Why am I getting the feeling I shouldn’t be on ur side [crying emoji],” one viewer commented on the video.

“Got a feeling I’m in the wrong POV,” a second said.

A third wrote, “I think I agree with the rest of your coworkers.”

Some viewers said the video lacked enough context to pick a side.

“I need to know the full story before i decide who to side on,” one user said.

Another user commented, “there’s a whole lot of context missing from this video.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexandra via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 20, 2022, 5:42 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

Cecilia Lenzen
 