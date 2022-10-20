‘Got a feeling I’m in the wrong POV’: Barista records co-worker allegedly ‘harassing’ her—but viewers are skeptical

A barista and TikToker posted a video to demonstrate that her co-workers at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery New York allegedly bully her, but TikTok viewers aren’t buying it.

The barista, Shoshanna Alexandra on TikTok (@shoshiegirl_), shared a video Monday that she appeared to record during a verbal altercation with one of her co-workers.

In the video, Alexandra asks her coworker, “Why are you cursing at me? Did I do something to you?”

The co-worker snaps back, “Yeah, you don’t do your fucking job. You’re a shitty ass worker.”

“This is one of many hostel work harassment/bullying situations that I’d deal with on a daily basis at the NYC Starbucks reserve. Management was well aware of what was going on & sat back and did nothing,” the video’s caption reads.

The 13-second video wasn’t enough to convince viewers that Alexandra was actually being harassed.

“Why am I getting the feeling I shouldn’t be on ur side [crying emoji],” one viewer commented on the video.

“Got a feeling I’m in the wrong POV,” a second said.

A third wrote, “I think I agree with the rest of your coworkers.”

Some viewers said the video lacked enough context to pick a side.

“I need to know the full story before i decide who to side on,” one user said.

Another user commented, “there’s a whole lot of context missing from this video.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexandra via TikTok comment.