‘Wish I had known this’: Southwest offers ‘customers of size’ an extra seat for free

A woman on TikTok is making plus-size people aware of Southwest Airlines’ inclusive “customers of size” policy.

The policy states that customers who encroach on the neighboring seat may be entitled to additional seating, free of charge.

TikTok user Kimmy (@kimmystyled) who refers to herself as a “fat solo traveler” in her bio, shared a video of herself using the policy. In her video, she approaches a customer service agent at her departing gate.

“Hi, I’m hoping to use your customer of size policy today,” Kimmy said. The agent then confirmed that this was for Kimmy’s outbound flight.

According to Kimmy, this is an important part of the process. In her caption, she shared, “You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don’t use it going out you cant use it flying back.”

After the outbound flight was confirmed, the agent secured her a second seat and handed her an extra boarding pass. They advised her to place the new boarding pass on the seat next to her to deter other passengers from trying to sit there.

The next clip showed Kimmy stepping onto the airplane and asking a flight attendant for a seatbelt extender. She then sat in a row by herself with the second boarding pass on the empty seat next to her.

“Flying is public transportation and should be more comfortable and accessible for all people including fat and disabled people,” the text overlay said.

#southwestairlines #customerofsize #customerofsizepolicy #plussize #plussizetravel #traveltips #plussizetraveltok #traveltok ♬ original sound – Kimmy @kimmystyled How to use @southwestair customer of size policy. Southwest is the only airline that allows you a second seat at no extra cost even if the flight is FULLY booked. You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don’t use it going out you cant use it flying back. Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I’ve done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied. They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre board! Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender, and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me. I always take the window seat. If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane 🙃. I’ve heard from others sometimes southwest will just put customer of size in your account so anytime you approach the main ticket gate you’ll get both your tickets at once but this hasn’t happened to me yet. I think this has to do with how “visibly fat” you are. Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn’t have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people including tall and pregnant passengers. Since airlines got deregulated it’s been an ADA nightmare. Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin esp power wheelchairs. This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers. #southwest

According to Southwest’s website, there are two ways to quality for the policy. Customers can book a second seat ahead of their travel plans and contact the company for a refund for the additional seat. Or, they can approach an agent at the departure gate for additional seating, as Kimmy did.

In her caption, Kimmy praised the airline for making larger passengers feel more comfortable and called on other airlines to do the same.

“Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity,” she wrote.

By Wednesday afternoon, Kimmy’s video had almost 400,000 views. She received hundreds of comments, with many praising her for passing on the helpful information.

“Thank you for posting this and walking through the dialogue,” one user commented. “It’ll be so helpful for people.”

Others had no idea the policy existed before Kimmy’s video.

“Wish I had known this thanks for sharing!!” another wrote.

Some had questions about the policy, such as whether it applied to those who are very tall and require more legroom.

“Does this policy cover people who are exceptionally tall and need the room for their legs, as well?” user Mama Pedey wrote.

According to Southwest, the armrest serves as the definitive gauge for a customer of size.

“It serves as the boundary between seats,” they wrote. “If you’re unable to lower both armrests and/or encroach upon any portion of a seat next to you, you need a second seat.”

Another wondered what would happen in the event of a packed flight. “Curious—what happens if there is a full flight?” they wrote.

On the website, Southwest explained that they can’t guarantee that no other passenger will take the empty seat. But in the video’s caption, Kimmy explained that she never ran into any issues.

“If anyone tries to sit in it, I kindly let them know I have two seats booked,” she wrote. “To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane.”

Southwest also allows customers of size to preboard to help ensure they secure their additional seating.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimmy via TikTok comment and Southwest Airlines via email.