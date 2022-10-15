‘You can leave Sonic but Sonic won’t leave you’: Worker shares how many times co-workers have quit Sonic — only to end up coming back

A Sonic employee’s video cataloguing how long her co-workers have worked at their Sonic Drive-in location—and how many times they have attempted to quit—has drawn many viewers who are also sharing their pattern of quitting and returning to the fast-food restaurant.

Posted by user Dayana Juarez (@dc21juarez,) the video shows her asking each of her co-workers how long they have worked for Sonic, and how many times they have quit. Some of the employees answer that they have been there up to six years and have quit as many as four times. She herself says she has worked for the chain for two years, and quit three times.

Viewers shared their own history of leaving and returning to the chain.

“I worked there for three years and tried to quit once and got promoted,” one commenter wrote.

“Ok, I am not the only one,” another viewer wrote. “Worked eight years, quit three times LOL. I tell everyone Sonic is the faithful side chick that will always be there for you!”

“I worked at sonic for seven years and quit four times,” one viewer added. “I left sonic to go full time somewhere else.”

Others shared that they had done the same at various chain restaurants.

“Literally me with Jimmy John’s, quit twice and worked there two years lmao,” a user said.

“Same way with Taco Bell,” another viewer wrote. “Left three times and worked there for four years.”

“Me at Panera lmao,” another user echoed. “I’ve quit like four times and been there nine almost 10 years.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Juarez via TikTok comment and to Sonic via email.