Lead article image

@caleebowen/TikTok

‘I love the tea’: Sonic drive-thru worker forgets to turn off headset, unknowingly spills workplace drama to customer

'I would’ve sat there all night and listened.'

Melody Heald 

Melody Heald

IRL

Posted on Oct 14, 2022

In a viral TikTok, a Sonic worker forgot to turn off his headset, unknowingly spilling the beans about workplace drama to a TikToker.

User Calee Bowen (@caleebowen) filmed herself in her car at the Sonic drive-thru, recording a conversation one of the employees was having through the speaker. In the text overlay, Bowen shares how a “guy at sonic left his headset on.” It’s obvious the worker forgot to turn off his headset and ranted about how “Trinity” left early. 

“It shouldn’t be this bad. I don’t know what Trinity was thinking about leaving early,” the worker says through the speaker. He continues complaining about presumably his co-worker before taking another order.

According to the caption, Bowen, “eventually told him but [she] thought it was funny.”

@caleebowen

i eventually told him but i thought it was funny

♬ original sound – calee

The video racked up over 60,000 views since it was posted on Oct. 10 with many people entertained by the gossip, a few claiming they would’ve recorded the entire conversation.

“Oh I would’ve sat there all night and listened that’s my entertainment for the day,” one viewer said.

“I would’ve listened to the entire convo lol I love the tea,” a second agreed.

Some of them even said they would’ve chimed in on the gossip.

“Lol I wouldn’t have said a thing and agreed with him about the tea when he came out to give the food,” one wrote.

“The way i would’ve chimed in on the tea,” a second said.

Other people who worked in fast food shared their experiences with leaving their headsets on for the customers in the drive-thru to hear.

“One time i pressed the wrong button and said “fuck this shit” out the speaker,” one person shared.

“I forgot to turn mine off too and i said “where tf did everybody go” so loud,” a second commented.

“The amount of times I’ve done this and been like ‘oops I’m talking outside,’” a third stated.

“I used to work at culvers and I left the headset on too many times,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Calee Bowen for comment via TikTok comment and to Sonic via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 14, 2022, 1:50 pm CDT

Melody Heald

Melody Heald is a culture writer. Her work can be found in Glitter Magazine, BUST Magazine, and more.

Melody Heald
 