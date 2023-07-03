A woman, who appears intoxicated, was captured yelling at an airplane full of passengers that she had seen someone—or something—that wasn’t there before leaving the plane prior to takeoff.

In a TikTok posted yesterday by Juan Franqui, a woman is seen yelling while standing in the aisle on an airplane.

“I’m getting the f*ck off. And there’s a reason why,” she says, pointing down the aisle. “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker, that motherf*cker back there is not real.”

Many of the passengers turn their heads to look down the aisle, where a flight attendant is walking.

“And you can sit on this plane and you can f*cking die with him or not,” the woman says. “I’m not going to.”

The “him” she is referring to is unclear. As the woman leaves, one man is heard saying “bye!”

In the video’s caption, Franqui wrote “AA what y’all doin about this.”

On Monday, the video had over 4.5 million views.

Though this woman, who was apparently intoxicated, left the airplane of her own volition, getting so drunk on a plane that you have to be escorted off appears to be a new trend: many drunk passengers have been forced to leave planes in the last month.

Commenters on Franqui’s video discussed whether or not they would have been persuaded by the woman’s outburst to leave the plane as well.

“I’ve seen Final Destination enough to know I’m getting off the plane,” @nikepokerdad commented.

“I would HAVE to get off the plane,” @jus_vero wrote.

“My anxiety would’ve been on 10,” @detaveyonworld commented. “Wondering if I should get off or not!!”

Others commenters asked Franqui, who did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, for updates.

“I need more context,” @jaskt12 wrote. “A background story. Something.”