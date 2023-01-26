In a viral video posted last week, a woman shows notes she allegedly received in her Shein order telling her that she is “going to die” in her new purple dress.

In a TikTok posted on Saturday, Amanda (@michigansmiles84) opens a package she says she received from online fashion retailer Shein. Multiple small pieces of paper fall out, which Amanda says all say “you are going to die in this suit.”

She says she immediately washed her hands and put on gloves to handle the package—and called her local police department.

The video shows Amanda wearing gloves, and in a follow-up video, she says she recreated what happened to her to show TikTok viewers.

“Not a joke,” Amanda says in her video, which on Tuesday had 5 million views. “Definitely disappointed, Shein.” Amanda says she won’t be wearing—or even trying on—the dress she purchased.

In a follow-up video, Amanda says she has ordered from Shein before and never had this problem, but that she’s not sure if she will be purchasing from Shein again. She also shared that she contacted Shein but hasn’t received a response.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda and Shein but did not get an immediate response.

In June 2022, a conspiracy that Shein workers enclosed notes to customers in shipment packaging was debunked by Snopes, which reported that the notes’ purported origin was “misleading.” In response, Shein posted a TikTok saying that garment tags that said “need your help” referred to the delicate process of washing the clothes and that the company doesn’t use “forced labor.”

Commenters on Amanda’s video referenced the conspiracy, but others chastised the TikToker and others that support the brand, which has been tied to forced labor practices multiple times.