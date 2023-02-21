‘That server you just said that about makes $2 an hour’: Server shares PSA for customers who don’t tip because ‘it’s their job’

One restaurant worker is fed up with customers who refuse to tip their servers, calling out those that have tipped her less than 10% of their bill.

In a recent TikTok video, user @diggitydawg1738 slams people who don’t tip waiters and waitresses and reduce their line of service work.

“If you’ve ever eaten at a restaurant in your entire life, then this video is fuckin’ for you,” @diggitydawg1738 says, describing her experience at a restaurant she’s worked at for four months. “If you don’t tip your server because you’re a ‘it’s their job’ kind of person, that server you just said that about makes $2 an hour. So kiss my ass with that shit.”

In the U.S., the federal minimum cash wage for tipped employees is $2.13, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. In some states, the minimum wage is higher, but a handful also keep their minimum wage for tipped employees around $2.

In their video, @diggitydawg1738 notes to viewers that eating out is a privilege, and a lot of times, it seems that servers are penalized for things out of their control.

“Also, stop not tipping your servers because your food sucks ass or it took too fucking long,” @diggitydawg1738 says. “Nine out of 10 times, your food taking too long is not your fucking server’s fault, and 10 out of 10 times, it tasting bad is not your server’s fault.”

Toward the end of her video, @diggitydawg1738 left viewers with a pointed PSA and a warning.

“When you get your bill, that number that you see, that is you paying for your food,” they say. “That tip line that you see is you paying for your service. It’s not the same fucking thing. So with that being said, tip your servers and don’t get your food spit in.”

Many commenters seemed to share @diggitydawg1738 frustration with people who don’t tip.

“The people that say ‘If you don’t like it get a new job’ are the same people that complain when the place is short staffed,” one commenter said.

“I seriously have been reconsidering my job because so many people tip so little… it’s ridiculous,” another person said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @diggitydawg1738 via TikTok comment.