man in car holding chips and fruit snacks caption 'security still free money yall go get a bag' (l) Man speaking in car caption 'security still free money yall go get a bag'(c) man playing Nintendo Switch in car caption 'security still free money yall go get a bag'(r)

@ceauz/TikTok

‘Free money’: Worker issues PSA about security jobs after being tasked with guarding a construction lot

'Who is robbing a construction lot? Nobody.'

IRL

Posted on Oct 6, 2022

TikTok user and security guard @ceauz claimed that security jobs are “free money”—especially if one’s assigned as security in a place where nobody is likely to rob.

“I don’t who needs to hear this, but go get a security job—brother giving out free money!” he exclaims in the clip, which has amassed 1.5 million views. “I’ve been sitting in my car right here, guarding a construction lot. Who is robbing a construction lot? Nobody. Good food, good snacks, good games.”

@ceauz

imma keep saying it til yall listen 😭😭

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

In the description for the video, @ceauz added, “Imma keep saying till y’all all listen.” A number of users who also worked in security expressed similar sentiments to the TikToker, with one commenter saying, “I been telling people this since I got a security job this year. I play video games all night and sit in a box with an AC, fridge’ and internet.” Another said that they “bring their monitor and Xbox to work every night shift.”

A third joked that they “literally get paid to sleep,” but other commenters weren’t so sure, with several people pointing out that there will probably be a time when the TikToker will have to confront someone trying to break into the lot he is guarding.

To this, the TikToker joked, “Anyone saying ‘wait until something happens’ is under the impression i’ll be trying to stop them or something.”

@ceauz didn’t respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Charlotte is a chronically online culture journalist with bylines in outlets like Insider, Rolling Stone, Dazed, VICE, and The Independent.

Charlotte Colombo
 