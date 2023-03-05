‘Literally no reason to cook anymore’: Customer says it’s cheaper to eat at Sam’s Club than buy groceries

If you’re a member of a subscription-only retail store like BJ’s, Sam’s Club, or Costco, then you’re probably well-acquainted with the food courts’ mind-bogglingly low prices at these locations. Costco still famously sells its gargantuan hot dog and soda combo for $1.50.

Sam’s Club offers the same deal, along with 89-cent fountain beverages, $1 soft serve frozen yogurts, $9 pizza pieces, $2 cheesy pretzels, and $2.50 pizzas that are loaded with toppings. Cheapism calls the Sam Walton-founded chain’s $1.58 huge Berry Sundae the “sleeper hit” of its food court.

With these prices, it’s very easy for customers to secure themselves a lot of pre-cooked calories for relatively low amounts of money. In fact, one TikToker said that the cost of the items is so low that they recorded all of the food they were able to get for $7.

A user on the platform named Samantha (@samanthuhh.a) writes in a text overlay of the video, “no cause why was it cheaper for us to eat at sam’s club than to cook at home ??? this was $7 and groceries for a decent meal for two is at least $15.”

In the clip, Samantha and another customer sit at a table in the food court with two pieces of pizza sporting a variety of toppings in front of them, along with an Icee and a fountain soda.

Depending on one’s dietary requirements and caloric intake, Samantha may have a point. The cost increases of groceries are outpacing the price hikes of restaurants in 2023, according to the USDA.

Several viewers agreed, with many chiming in with their own experiences eating out rather than at home.

i buy a whole stuffed crust pizza for like $6 at the store

It’s $2.50 at my Sams for Pizza (2 slices)and large soda. Can’t beat it

And no mess! Literally no reason to cook anymore

However, some TikTokers rejected Samantha’s theory, stating that customers ultimately get more food out of the groceries, especially if they’re preparing multiple portions of the same meal to eat over the course of several days.

One user simply shared, “you’re not shopping properly,” with another staring, “your estimation for one meal for two is way too high.” The creator replied that she was including desserts and drinks in her estimation, finishing with, “groceries are expensive!!!”

