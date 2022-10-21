‘Work where you already steal sh*t’: Man blasts Ross’ hiring advertisement, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing his thoughts on a hiring advertisement for Ross Dress for Less.

In a video with over 60,000 views, TikTok user Mychal (@mychal.with.a.y) disputes many of the claims in the hiring advertisement, which was on a poster outside the store.

In the clip, he claims that the listed “great benefits” is actually “horse shit insurance that’s going to start after 6 months.” He then says that the “associate discounts” are actually just 5% off, and that the “flexible hours” refers to the ability for employees to be five minutes late three times before firing them. The last ‘benefit’ listed was “work where you shop,” to which Mychal replied, “work where you already steal shit.”

“Tell the TRUTH Ross4Less,” he writes in the caption, though he follows this statement with “#joke.”

At first, some users spoke about the veracity of his claims.

“As a former Ross worker, All true,” shared a commenter. “I quit after I got a 7hr week.”

“Nailed it,” added another.

However, other users were quick to jump in saying that Mychal was incorrect about his statements.

“20% discount and 40% discount every 4 months and only about 2 -3 full time employees per store depending on how big. And no benefits to pt employees,” claimed a commenter. “As a former employee i should know.”

“It’s 20%. Literally only managers are full time. They start at $11 and you can be 6 minutes late before a manager has to clock you in,” offered a second. “Only good thing about it is it’s easy mindless work and 40% off days.”

The claims about discounts in these latter comments seem to match what current and former employees state on Indeed.

“As a part time worker, you only get 20% discount, and quarterly 40% discount at Ross and dd’s discounts,” alleged a user on Indeed.

“For full time employees only: medical, dental, 401k, paid holidays (including your birthday!), paid vacation, maternity leave,” stated a further Indeed user. “All employees get an employee discount at Ross and dd’s, and can use the Employee Assistance Program. There are certain double discount days.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ross Dress for Less via the contact form and Mychal via TikTok comment.