A popular TikToker sparked discussion after claiming every restaurant doesn’t taste as good as the first time, dubbing this the “two-visit curse.”

TikTok user Anayka (@anaykashe) kicked off by stating to her 1.3 million followers, “no restaurant has been able to defeat the two-visit curse.” She explains how the first time you go to a restaurant, everything is amazing: the music, the drinks, and the food, to the point where you recommend it to friends.

However, from the content creator’s perspective, the next time you go, regardless if it’s next week, next month, or a year from now, the restaurant will not “hit the same.”

“No restaurant is good the second time you visit,” Anayka stated. On the flip side, she wraps up the video on more of a positive note, claiming a restaurant could “redeem itself,” if you visit it a third time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anayka via TikTok comment, direct message, and email regarding the video. The video racked up over 700,000 views as of Monday, with viewers agreeing with Anayka.

“Omggg yes!! This always happens and I thought it was just me,” one viewer wrote.

“This is facts. It’s so disappointing,” another echoed.

“This is so true and I’ve never like articulated it before but you’re right. Ugh so embarassing when you recommend one and it flops too,” a third agreed.

Some provided reasons why restaurants don’t taste the same the second time around.

“Cause the 1st time we have no expectations, the 2nd time high expectations,” one user suggested.

“I think hunger level impacts it too lol. I ate somewhere and thought it was so amazing and then in the middle of the meal it tasted bland,” a second proposed.

“There’s a term for this in economics..the more u partake the less satisfying it is,” a third said.

However, others disagreed, sharing which restaurants broke the “two-visit curse.”

“Texas roadhouse beat that curse multiple times idk,” one person shared.

“Waffle house I’m sorry it always hits,” a second stated.

“Chilis gets better and better every time I go,” a third commented.