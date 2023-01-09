‘One of the worst experiences I’ve ever had’: Restaurant guests claim they were ‘treated like sh*t’ because of their age

In a viral TikTok video, two restaurant guests claim that they were treated poorly due to their ages.

User Jessie (@jessiebrooks43) says that the staff at Contessa, an Italian-American restaurant with locations in Boston, Mass., treated her “like shit” because she’s young. Her video has over 1.7 million views.

In the short clip, Jessie and a friend sit inside the restaurant with a spread of food on the table. “When the staff thinks you’re 21 and won’t spend any money so they treat you like shit,” she wrote in the text overlay.

In the caption, Jessie doubled down on her anger. “One of the worst experiences I’ve ever had at Contessa in Boston,” she said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessie via TikTok comment and The Newbury Boston, where Contessa is located, via email. As of publication, it was unclear what the staff did to invoke her ire. However, Jessie clarified in a comment that she “loved” her server, but took issue with the restaurant’s manager.

It appears her experience is a common one, too. In the comments, several other young viewers said they’ve encountered similar ordeals while dining at upscale restaurants.

The top comment, with over 14,000 likes, read, “Why does this happen EVERYWHERE THO. Like imma tip better than grandpa over there???”

“I sat at this exact same table at Contessa and experienced the exact same things,” wrote another viewer.

“Then I’m stuck between over-tipping to be petty or under-tipping because I’m so annoyed in the moment,” said a third commenter.

Others claimed that younger customers tend to tip better than older generations.

“I was a waitress between jobs and Gen Z tipped THE BEST by far!” one user wrote.