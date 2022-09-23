‘Let me show you what it really looks like’: Remote worker calls out ‘work-from-home’ influencers unrealistic content

Since the rise of working from home, influencers and employees have been sharing their experiences on TikTok. The number of people who work remotely has tripled within the past three years, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

In a viral video posted Sept. 14, TikToker Eden Yonas (@edenkyonas) kept it real with her followers and shared what working from home really looks like.

“Everybody who works from home and is an influencer on this damn app knows how to make their work-from-home life aesthetic,” she says. “Well, let me show you what it really looks like.”

Yonas explains that typically she has a drink that she “cradles for the entire day” at her desk, though sometimes it’s multiple drinks.

“Yesterday, I had three drinks around me,” she recalls. “I had a water, I had a matcha, and I had a coffee.”

She says she regularly works in the PJs she wore the previous night, while sitting on her desk and staring at her computer all day.

“That’s real work from home,” she argues. “‘I wake up in the morning. I go to Starbucks. I come back home’…None of that…I roll right out of that bed and I sit my ass in this chair and I clickety-clack. 9-5.”

In the comments section, users agreed with Yonas and shared their usual routines.

“Girl I be in a MUMU and my bonnet. I’m never on camera except once a week and it’s still off,” one user commented.

“In the same ‘WFH’ fit I was in yesterday,” another shared.

“Chile I work from the bed,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yonas via email.