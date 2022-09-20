woman in sitting in office holding phone up to ear speaking (l) woman hanging up phone sitting in office (c) woman in office speaking sitting in chair (r)

@valeriebennatt/TikTok

‘Anyone who has worked customer service felt that in their soul’: Office worker films co-worker’s relatable reaction to a 15-minute customer service call

'Turns around and answers the next call in the sweetest voice.'

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

IRL

Posted on Sep 20, 2022

An office worker filmed her co-worker’s brutally honest reaction after ending a 15-minute customer service call. TikTokers say it’s the most relatable reaction ever.

User Valerie Bennatt (@valeriebennatt) posted the video of her co-worker and it quickly went viral on TikTok with about 2.3 million views as of Tuesday.

@valeriebennatt #work #customerservice #number1customerservice #fuckoff #fuckwork ♬ original sound – Valerie Bennatt

In the video, Bennatt’s co-worker hangs up her phone and then says, “That’s 15 goddamn fucking minutes that I can’t get back from my fucking life. What the fuck.” Then the phone rings again.

Some TikTok viewers guessed that after the co-worker’s annoyed outburst, she went right back to her “sweet” customer service voice for the next call.

“Turns around and answers the next call in the sweetest voice as if the sailor hadn’t just taken over her body,” one viewer commented.

“You cut the video off too soon you needed to show the phone ring & her answer the next line all sweet and pleasant bc you know that’s what we do,” another viewer commented.

But the co-worker’s reaction after ending the call was likely justified, some viewers say. Or at least understandable.

“Me every day at work,” one user said.

“Yasss!! My world,” a second user wrote.

A third commented, “anyone who has worked customer service felt that in their soul.”

“I just get mad when they call! Because how dare they,” another joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 20, 2022, 3:35 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for the Daily Dot.

Cecilia Lenzen
 