‘Some of the notes are super judgmental’: Woman says recruiter accidentally sent her a job description with notes about other candidates

A TikToker went to the platform to share a quandary: She was sent a job description from a recruiter, but it allegedly contained notes about prior interviewees for the position that she contends were “super judgmental and irrelevant to the role.”

The video comes from creator Melchantl, getting 2.1 million views as of Sunday. It’s just a seven-second video that conveys most of its message through an on-screen caption — though a follow-up storytime video gives more context for what happened.

The video generating attention shows the creator pondering the situation she lays out in a long on-screen caption. It reads, “I was just sent a JD from a recruiter and they accidentally left the notes from calls with other candidates on there. There are six people on there and some of the notes are super judgmental and irrelevant to the role.”

It continues, “I have found everyone on LinkedIn; do I message them and tell them or stay out of it.”

An accompanying caption noted, “Data breach at the very least. What would you do? Help.”

A subsequent video explains a little more of the situation, including the creator’s note that she did a greenscreen version that revealed more detail, but that TikTok had deleted it because, in her words, she had “violated community guidelines.” She also realized, in the process, that she actually knew one of the candidates who had been subject to judgment — and indeed had once worked with that person.

She pointed out that “some of the comments were just mean,” and though she initially said she wouldn’t reveal them, did reveal that one was said to “lack energy.” Another candidate was labeled as “quite boring as well as lacking energy,” and in a comment the creator said she hated, was termed “very Made in Chelsea” and “monotone.”

(According to Wikipedia, Made in Chelsea is a reality show that “chronicles the lives of affluent young people” in London.)

“Why would you write that?” she asks.

Commenters weighed in on both videos.

On the original video, one noted, “As a recruiter myself, that’s SOOO lazy of them and they deserve whatever comes back to them due to their negligence.”

Another offered, “Recruiter was probably too busy posting on LinkedIn about how important they are and how much value they bring.”

A commenter advised, “I believe in always showing people who they’re dealing with. People are so good at hiding their true nature, [I] feel like it’s our job to reveal it.”

But another viewer countered with, “I wouldn’t cuz what value does telling them add to their life?”

In the follow-up video, the creator has even more advice to ponder thanks to commenters.

“HR manager here,” one commenter announced. “These type of comments occur all the time after interviews. Monotone and lack of energy can absolutely be relevant to a job.”

Another said, “Thought there was going to be comments on their appearance or whatnot. Their energy and tone can be applicable depending on the position.”

At least one found a reveal to the candidates to be too meddlesome, advising, “I know you might be coming from a good place, but I’d drop it at this point. If anything, share with the recruiter that they accidentally messaged you.”

The creator ultimately seemed to agree, commenting, “Ok ok all. I completely see it now and totally understand that it’s just not worth it. It just really threw me, but lesson learned.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.