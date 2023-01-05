woman speaking at Raising Cane's drive thru caption 'Raising Cane's Ran Out Of Chicken Part 2' (l) Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers sign outside (c) woman speaking at Raising Cane's drive thru caption 'Raising Cane's Ran Out Of Chicken Part 2' (r)

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock (Licensed)

‘They might as well just close the store at that point’: Raising Cane’s employee says store is out of chicken

'Y’all ain’t got even a 2-piece in there?'

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Posted on Jan 5, 2023

In a viral TikTok video, a Raising Cane’s customer records themselves going through the restaurant’s drive-thru. A worker at the fast food chain, however, claims it had reportedly run out of Cane’s principal food item: chicken.

Posted by user @banks601y, the video documents her brief conversation with the Cane’s employee. As of publication, her video has over 31,900 views. 

@banks601y Replying to @michelle.croom I thought I was at Popeyes for a minute 😂😂 2 PIECE! #raisingcanes #thehouseofbanks #nochicken ♬ original sound – The House of Banks

“Did you say you’re out of chicken?” the TikToker asks the drive-thru employee. 

“Yes, ma’am. We are,” a worker, whom viewers cannot see, responds.

“OK. Y’all ain’t got even a 2-piece in there?” @banks601y continues. 

“No, ma’am,” says the Cane’s employee.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @banks601y via TikTok comment and Cane’s via email. It’s unclear what food items the store continued selling when it ran out of chicken and which Mississippi location @banks601y visited. 

In the comments, however, many viewers questioned why the chain continued to remain open when it had run out of chicken. 

“They might as well just close the store at that point,” said one commenter. 

“How in the hell does a chicken joint run out of chicken!!!???? Damn!!!” another viewer wrote. 

“Why they even clocking in?” a third TikToker asked. “Just shut the whole store down.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 5, 2023, 7:58 am CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 