‘They might as well just close the store at that point’: Raising Cane’s employee says store is out of chicken

In a viral TikTok video, a Raising Cane’s customer records themselves going through the restaurant’s drive-thru. A worker at the fast food chain, however, claims it had reportedly run out of Cane’s principal food item: chicken.

Posted by user @banks601y, the video documents her brief conversation with the Cane’s employee. As of publication, her video has over 31,900 views.

“Did you say you’re out of chicken?” the TikToker asks the drive-thru employee.

“Yes, ma’am. We are,” a worker, whom viewers cannot see, responds.

“OK. Y’all ain’t got even a 2-piece in there?” @banks601y continues.

“No, ma’am,” says the Cane’s employee.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @banks601y via TikTok comment and Cane’s via email. It’s unclear what food items the store continued selling when it ran out of chicken and which Mississippi location @banks601y visited.

In the comments, however, many viewers questioned why the chain continued to remain open when it had run out of chicken.

“They might as well just close the store at that point,” said one commenter.

“How in the hell does a chicken joint run out of chicken!!!???? Damn!!!” another viewer wrote.

“Why they even clocking in?” a third TikToker asked. “Just shut the whole store down.”