‘Tell me you’re straight and gonna have kids’: QAnon mom tells daughter she wants her to be straight for Mother’s Day

A mother tells her daughter that she wants her to be straight and “have kids” for Mother’s Day in a viral video.

In a TikTok posted on May 13, TikToker @femcel1836 asks her mom what she’s hoping to get as a gift for Mother’s Day. The TikToker wrote that her mom is a part of QAnon in the video’s overlay text.

“Tell me you’re straight and gonna have kids,” her mom replies. “That’s all I want.”

The TikToker, who is queer, then says she’s “straight and gonna have kids,” but her mom doesn’t believe her.

“Can you like swear on god? Or are you like a godless socialist?” @femcel1836’s mother asks her. “I can’t believe what you’re saying, because if you’re not afraid of god you probably could be lying.”

Her mom goes on to say that if her daughter isn’t “straight and gonna have kids with a guy [she] approves of,” then she’s not getting a Mother’s Day gift at all, which is “really not fair.” When @femcel1836 asks if her mom would like flowers, her mom says she should shave her armpits.

On Tuesday, @femcel1836’s video had almost 5.5 million views.

In a follow up TikTok, @femcel1836 confirmed that her video was not “fake” or “a bit,” and that she posts videos capturing her mom’s homophobic comments as a way of coping with them.

“I’m so happy that this does not seem real to you,” she says in a TikTok. “All that lets me know is that you a lucky to come from a functional [family].”

In another TikTok, @femcel1836 shows texts she received from her mother repeatedly saying “please don’t be gay” and that “sometimes demonic influences can confuse people temporarily, but I know you can find your way back to God.”

The TikToker did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Many commenters on @femcel1836’s viral video wrote that they were sorry to hear how her mother treats her. Others expressed that they had similar relationships with their parents as well.

“‘Just change everything about yourself and then I’ll be happy,'” @southernsara37 commented. “My parents, too, man.”

“Distancing with love is one of the best things I’ve done for my mental health,” @kandikaneya wrote.

“I cut off contact with my parents until they went consistently to therapy,” @dirtbagxdelaney commented. “They valued our relationship enough to do it.”

Some commenters even offered to be @femcel1836’s mother instead.

“I’m your mom now,” @shoptwistedgoods commented. “I’m proud of you and love you for exactly who you are.”

“If you need a mom and/or an older sister I’m submitting my application,” @gracepaunescu wrote.