‘I would love these beauty blenders for the cost of 1 hour of my life’: Woman goes shopping at Ulta, calculates prices by time spent working

In today’s society, it’s easy to fall into the trap of consumerism and impulse buying. A recent viral TikTok video serves as a powerful reminder of the true cost of our purchases.

The video, which was posted by Rebekah Hollar (@bekahhollar), features her shopping at Ulta and calculating the prices of products based on the amount of time it would take for her to earn that money.

As she browses the store and looks at different beauty products, she remarks, “Hmm I would love these beauty blenders for the cost of 1 hour of my life. Yes, moisture pads, for only three hours of my life. Facial razors for one hour of my life. Hmm, I would really love some eyelashes for two hours of my life.”

“Spent my paycheck for three products at Ulta!” the caption of the video reads.

Posted on Feb. 12, the video quickly managed to accumulate over 797,400 views, with many users commenting that they found the video relatable and never considered the true cost of their purchases.

“When u think of it like this u never wanna shop again fr,” one said.

Another expressed their shock, adding: “I’ve never thought of it like this and now i’m.. sick to my stomach. this morning I bought a 1 HOUR SMOOTHIE ????”

A further commenter shared an alternative way of calculating the time cost, “Omg yes, but I see it as ‘well if I use it 15 times then it’s a dollar each time, and I’ll use it more than that so it’s less than a dollar each time’.”

