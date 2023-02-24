‘I have never seen this in pharmacy in 8 years’: Pharmacist speaks out about the drug shortage in PSA

A pharmacist voices his thoughts about the drug shortage and lists some of the drugs that aren’t available in a viral TikTok.

TikTok user Matt (@pharmacistmatt) provided his 76,000 followers with an update regarding the status of certain drugs that weren’t available.

“Adderall, regular and extended-release generics are not available,” he states. When attempting to order them, he says the system shows big zeros for all manufacturers. The three major ADHD generic drug classes, Adderall, Concerta generic, and Focalin are “pretty much nonexistent.”

According to Matt, he has “never seen this in pharmacy in eight years.” In addition to the ADHD medication, there is an Oxycodone 10 shortage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Matt for more information. The video racked up 1.4 million views as of Friday, where viewers believed the drug shortage isn’t accidental.

“I believe this is absolutely on purpose,” one viewer wrote.

“Pharmacist here. I swear the DEA is behind this somehow…doubt there is a material shortage,” a second said.

“This is being done on purpose. For what reason, I have no idea. Something big is happening soon. I can feel it,” a third agreed.

Some noted how their medications aren’t as effective as they used to be.

“Do you know why a bunch of us taking Vyvanse feel like it’s not working as well?” one user asked.

“What is going on with Vyvanse. Mine is not working anymore,” another echoed.

“I was able to get mine filled a few days ago but I can tell you they did something to the ADHD meds because they aren’t working,” a third noted.

Others alleged current pharmacy workers claimed they have never seen a shortage like this before.

“I’ve been in pharmacy for 20 years and have never seen a shortage like this!” one person shared.

“NP here, I have never seen this and also have no explanation, WHERE DID ALL THE MEDICATION GO!? I feel so horrible for my patients,” a second commented.

“As a family practice nurse it’s definitely all true. we are having to change people’s meds daily due to it. I’ve never seen it this bad in my 23yrs,” a third stated.

In a follow-up video, Matt updated his followers about the drug shortage. In addition to the medication he previously shared not being available, Methadone has now been added to the list. He wraps up the video by stating how there’s a possible shortage of Methadone.

There are many reasons why drug shortages occur. According to the Food and Drug Administration, “Drug Shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations. Manufacturers provide FDA most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages.”