‘I raised him better than this’: Parent sends her son back to restaurant after he only tipped $10

A mother’s lesson to her son about tipping at a restaurant has resonated with viewers, who are praising her for teaching him an important lesson about dining out.

Posted by user Danielle Foster (@d.foster.president), the video drew over 492,000 views in just 12 hours. In the clip, she shows her son, and explains via text overlay that her son had been out on his first date, and under-tipped on a $100 check. She can be heard telling her son to take her card and withdraw an additional $20 to take back to the restaurant.

“When my son goes on his first date…and goes mom the service is good,” a text overlay on the video reads. “It was a $104 check and he said he tipped him a lot of money. $10.00. Yes he’s on the way back to the restaurant.”

In response to some who were critical of the video, Foster provided some additional clarifying details.

“First he’s 16, and he just got his license,” she wrote. “So it was him and his girlfriend of 1 year first official date. Second this my kid, he’s a good kid. Fixed a mistake; which I’m proud of! Super proud of him!”

In the short span of time that the video has been up, more than 3,000 comments have been left. Several viewers wrote that they appreciated the lesson she was teaching about the value of tipping in restaurants.

“Good job Mama!” one commenter wrote. “I have talked to my kids in detail about how they better tip good when they start going out.”

“As someone who works in a tip based job… i love this…,” another user said.

“Great parenting!!!! Every parent should teach this as a former server!!” a third added.

However, some questioned the need to tip so high or railed against tipping culture itself.

“Why does the cost of food determine tip amount? $10 for an hour of filling [water] is good money?” one user commented.

“Is service worth more just cause the bill is more?” another commenter added. “Surely $10 is a good tip for a table of 2 regardless of the size of the bill.”

“I think tipping has gotten way out of control in America,” a further user wrote. “And it’s not just restaurants… I get asked to tip everywhere.”