‘I better be jittering just like the girl in the video’: Panera customer tries Charged Lemonade in hopes of getting jittery

A Panera customer tries the restaurant’s caffeinated Charged Lemonade drink with hopes that it will make her “jitter” just like another customer—who recently went viral for sharing her shock at the high caffeine content—sparking debate in the comments of her now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Taelor (@taelormadex) on Dec. 15, she shows herself ordering a large charged lemonade at Panera, calling it “crack in a cup.”

“The girl in the video” that Taelor refers to is fellow TikTok user Sarah (@sarahebaus), who unknowingly consumed over 1,000 mg of caffeine while getting refills of the beverage.

“Just for reference, I’m a naturally hyper person so this is 100% not a good idea, and I got a large because clearly, I have issues. And I want problems always,” Taelor says in the clip.

After taking a slip, Taelor shows her pointer finger shaking involuntarily, suggesting that the beverage’s caffeine is causing it.

The video has garnered over 489,000 views as of Dec. 27, with viewers debating whether the drink could have caused caffeine-induced tremours in her fingers.

“Definitely a placebo effect,” one user said.

“They are good but they do nothing for me caffeine wise,” another wrote.

However, other customers said that they experienced a noticeable burst of energy after trying the charged lemonade.

“I went and had the mango this morning & baby I was CLEANING my home do you hear me?” a commenter wrote.

“I got the Fuji Cranberry every day for like two wks straight and it was pure chaos. it had me WIRED LOL,” another said.

