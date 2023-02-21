Olive Garden is famous for its “Never Ending Soup or Salad & Breadsticks” deal. After ordering the dish, customers can order an unlimited number of soups or salads, and breadsticks, making it a budget-friendly option for hungry eaters.

However, due to its unlimited nature, customers have tried many different methods to game the system in order to take extras home. Now, another method has gone viral thanks to TikTok user Glory Ann (@gloryyy38).

In a video with over 1.5 million views, Glory Ann shows a customer surreptitiously pouring soup into a resealable container.

“POV you order endless soup and salad at [Olive Garden] and bring your own containers,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

According to users in comments, this extra effort may not have been needed.

“As an Olive Garden server, I can tell you we will give you the 5 bowls of soup for free,” wrote a user. “It’s not that serious.”

“As a OG server just tell me how much soup you want and I’ll bring them all out to go,” added another. “We honestly don’t get paid enough to care lol.”

“as an olive garden server it’s literally not that serious,” agreed a third. “I’ll bring you containers to put soup in.”

That said, some claimed they had faced issues asking for a to-go container in the past.

“I’ve asked before for the soup to go and they said no! I totally get this,” explained a commenter.

“EVERYONE SAYING ITS NOT THAT SERIOUS BUT IT MOST DEFINITELY IS, @ MINE THEY WON’T LET U TAKE SOUP TO GO,” alleged a second.

A few users were inspired to try this trick themselves.

“In this economy, I’m doing this 100%,” stated a commenter.

On her part, Glory Ann says they gave the server a significant tip.

“I tipped the server $20…My bill was $27,” she wrote. “I’m a server promise I tip good.”

