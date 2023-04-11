‘They don’t be paying us enough to care’: Olive Garden worker cheered on for refusing to help with dinner rush

Anyone who has worked in a restaurant knows how busy the dinner rush can be. It requires all hands on deck, but with service workers feeling increasingly overworked and underpaid, more are unwilling to go down with the ship.

TikTok user @jujuontheebeat_ is one of them. The Olive Garden worker recently posted a video of himself clocking out while the dinner rush ramped up. As of Wednesday afternoon, his video had over 374,800 views.

“When the kitchen starts crashing during the dinner rush but you were only scheduled lunch,” the text overlay said. You could practically feel the tension in the kitchen as employees scrambled to make and deliver orders.

The clip showed him waving to his co-workers before leaving the kitchen. “Bye babes, yall got it,” the unbothered TikToker captioned his post with a red heart.

Instead of bashing him for not helping, viewers cheered the TikTok user on in the comments.

“As you should,” one user wrote. “They weren’t there when we scrambled during lunch so,” another added with a shrugging emoji.

“When it gets tough just leave [checkmark emoji] at least that’s what i’ve learned working in the service industry,” a third user commented.

Seeing all of the food just sitting there in the kitchen was funny to some. “Not the chicken shrimp carbonara dying in the window,” one person joked.

Others loved that the user took the time to record the video. “THE FACT THAT YOU ACTUALLY RECORDED MID RUSH IS TAKING MEEIFOWJOQJDOCAZ,” a user shared.

Some Olive Garden workers also recognized the kitchen. Out of anyone, they understood why the TikToker’s cup of care was entirely empty.

“All of us olive garden employees just here huh,” another added with crying emojis.

The Daily Dot reached out to @jujuontheebeat_ via TikTok comment.

