‘I don’t think I’d be drinking anything but bottled water if I lived in Ohio’: Ohio woman says milk sizzled when she poured it into coffee

A viral TikTok video has viewers speculating that the water in Ohio isn’t safe to drink unless it’s bottled.

An Ohio woman, known as Libby on TikTok (@libbyyfischerr), posted a seven-second video on Thursday showing her milk sizzle as she poured it into her coffee. In less than a day, it racked up 1.3 million views.

The video came just days after a trainwreck carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. The crash and explosion released dangerous toxins that led officials to evacuate the area and take other precautions in case it contaminated the water supply, according to previous Daily Dot coverage.

In her video, Libby alleges that Ohio water has been contaminated by the wreck. The video’s on-screen text says, “If you live near East Palestine in Ohio, DON’T DRINK THE WATER.”

The video shows Libby’s mug of coffee, which she pours a bit of milk into. The milk bubbles strangely as she pours it into the coffee.

“My milk SIZZLED when I poured it into my coffee, this has never happened before,” Libby adds in the on-screen text.

In the caption, she writes, “I don’t think this is normal… I’ll try again once I buy bottled water & see if it sizzles.”

While some viewers assured Libby that her coffee — and the water she used to make it — was fine, others insisted it was not.

“For the people saying this always happens.. Not once in working at coffee shops and making coffee at home has this happened to me,” one viewer commented.

“[Jesus fucking christ] what are y’all on in these comments if your milk SIZZLES do NOT drink it,” a second commented.

A third wrote, “Dairy is a base and reacts to the acid that’s in the water now. That is not a normal reaction to clean water and if your creamer is doing it no drink.”

Some said they plan to avoid drinking unbottled water in Ohio for a while.

“I don’t think I’d be drinking anything but bottled water if I lived in Ohio,” one user said.

Another commented, “Why are people still using anything but bottled water from there.”

One user asked the creator whether residents have been told it’s OK to drink the water. Libby replied that they’ve been getting mixed signals, writing, “So far we’ve been told both.”

