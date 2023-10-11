Musician Helena Hallberg has some advice for musicians invited to play private or corporate gigs: Look up what the CEO gets paid.

In a TikTok that has more than 100,000 views, Hallberg, a Nashville-based multi-instrumentalist and singer, shares what happens when her band is offered a corporate gig.

“We look at their 2022 results, and look at the balance sheet and see how much money they made,” she says. “See how much the CEO got paid.”

“And then we adjust our rate accordingly,” her bandmate adds.

“This is so real!! I do this when pricing speaking engagements for conferences,” said one commenter.

All publicly traded companies are required to disclose quarterly financial statements. Executive pay is typically disclosed in annual statements.

CEO pay in a range of industries has ballooned over the last few years while worker pay has stagnated and led to labor strikes and unions.

While big-ticket tours have done well this summer, some independent musicians have stopped touring altogether due to COVID-related costs and health issues.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hallberg, who exposed TikTok to the Appalachian dulcimer, for comment on this approach. She is an independent artist with a debut full-length album out next year.