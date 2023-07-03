‘Pls tell me this is a joke’: Woman gets mud flooring installed in her home

Some people choose between wood and tile floors for their new home. One woman, however, went with mud flooring.

In a TikTok posted on June 8, Zaynab Bajwa (@thenewyorknest) says that when her contractor suggested she do a “mud floor” in her home, she “casually agreed”—but she didn’t realize it would be real mud. Her video shows dirt being spread out over the floors of her home.

“I’m equally fascinated and equally scared,” Bajwa wrote in her video’s caption. On Wednesday, Bajwa’s video had over 14 million views.

As reported by TileLetter Magazine, a publication that focuses on tile installation, installing tiles by setting them in mud was standard prior to the 1950s. Contractors still choose mudding for installations nowadays because it helps them have better control over the process.

Mud can also be used as flooring sans tiles: The Constructor, a publication about building, reports that mud flooring is sustainable, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and unique. Plus, it has the “ability to regulate and absorb moisture.”

“This is especially important in areas of high humidity,” The Constructor reports. “Such as bathrooms and kitchens, where traditional flooring can become slick and dangerous.”

In a follow up video, Bajwa says that her contractor chose mud because it was the “most efficient way to level out your floor,” and shows that the mud is being used to set tiled flooring.

Many commenters on her viral video were baffled by the mud flooring, though.

“It looks like the worst choice possible for a 21st century floor,” @tits_like_tia_tamera commented.

“Girl pls tell me this is a joke,” @floptropica.lore wrote.

“I grew up poor and we had a mud floor,” @mirae1313 commented.

Others were familiar with mud flooring and praised Bajwa for her choice.

“My family had a house with mud flooring,” @whatsyoprolem commented. “It’s always cool and clean and stepping on it is such a different feeling that can’t be described.”

“Mud floors keep your house cool and insulated,” @devanshi3219 wrote. “But you have to acquire that aesthetic like develop a taste for it.”

“This is something that used to be common!” @dillard_willard.1 commented. “Mud floors can look really nice and are usually cooling and smooth.”

Ultimately, Bajwa told the Daily Dot that her mud floors “turned out great.”

“Once the mud was poured and leveled, we added beautiful marble tiles on top,” Bajwa told the Daily Dot. “To maintain the character and charm of our 110yr old home.”