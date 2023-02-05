‘That’s genius’: Movie theater customer shares hack for taking popcorn butter flavoring home

TikTok user Kennedy (@torquegirl), who works on oil rigs and regularly posts work and fitness content, uploaded a now-viral clip showing users how to bring movie theater butter home.

According to Spoon University, folks are obsessed with movie theater popcorn for a specific reason: and it’s all about the butter flavoring specifically designed to get folks salivating at the mere smell of it. The outlet writes, “Most theaters don’t use real butter, but some form of buttery topping, which is basically just butter-flavored oil. The lower water content in oil makes for less soggy popcorn, something we can all get behind.”

So how does one sneak that faux-buttery goodness out of the theater? Kennedy’s method seems pretty foolproof.

She delineates her strategy in a short text overlay on her trending clip, “Life hack: ask for a cup of water but fill the cup with butter for at-home popcorn.”

“Jokes; but serious with the cost of food these days,” she adds in the caption.

This nifty “hack” will presumably work in many theaters that feature self-serving butter-topping pumps. Most businesses with concession stands will also give customers who ask for a cup of water one free of charge, especially if they’re buying an item already from the theater.

Mashed penned an article in 2020 going into why movie theater concession stands charge so much for food and beverages. The majority of smaller-owned theaters receive an inordinate percentage of their profits from concessions—independently run movie venues rely on drinks and snacks for up to 80% of their net profits. Larger chains, like AMC, Kerasotes, etc., typically receive about 35% of their earnings from concessions.

Kennedy’s post received hundreds of comments, with multiple people questioning why anyone would want to bring the butter additive home.

“With butter? really? more like polysorbate 40 and yellow #4 artificial colors. go for it, enjoy,” a user wrote.

The TikTok creator quipped that these were some of her favorite artificial additives, signaling that while she understands the artificial nature of the flavoring oil isn’t real “butter” she doesn’t really seem to care.

Other TikTokers appeared to echo her sentiment as well, with one writing, “Honestly, these people saying ‘it’s not real bitter ya know’….we all know it’s the best popcorn butter in the world!!!!!!”

Another user remarked, “this is what I should have done.”

Others mentioned how customers could buy movie theater-style popcorn spray online or at their local grocer. Amazon sells three 5-ounce bottles of this particular brand for just under $40, for example.

