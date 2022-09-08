‘The minute I turned yellow I got a phone call asking what I was doing’: HR worker says employees who need a mouse jiggler for work might be victims of a ‘toxic work environment’

A Human Resources worker says that employees who feel like they need a mouse jiggler to avoid criticism from their manager might be victims of a “toxic work environment” in a now-viral TikTok.

In a stitched video posted by TikToker Taylor (@taylor.in.hr) on Aug. 30, she responds to a video where another user reads a Reddit post in which an employee admits to being caught with a mouse jiggler, a software that simulates a computer mouse’s movement to keep the computer from entering sleep mode.

“Y’all, if you feel like you need a mouse jiggler so that you don’t get fired because your manager watches your every waking minute on [Microsoft] Teams and makes sure that you’re online non-stop, you might be in a toxic work environment,” Taylor says in the clip.

She clarifies that the worker in the referenced Reddit post was not “adding anything of value” to his workplace, referencing the r/overemployeed subreddit where Redditors share tips on how to hold multiple full-time jobs undetected.

“Generally speaking, if you’re adding value to your team, your manager shouldn’t care where you are or what you’re doing at all times. They will know that you’re getting your work done. And that’s on leadership trust,” Taylor adds.

The video has reached 12,400 views as of Sept. 8, with managers and employees in the comments echoing Taylor’s opinion on mouse jigglers pointing to a “toxic workplace” culture.

“Yep. Definitely toxic. The minute I turned yellow I got a phone call asking what I was doing or where I am at even though I’ve always met my metrics,” one commenter shared.

“My employees, I don’t care what you do. Do what you need to get done and we’re good,” another said.

“It’s not just bad it’s stupid. After a certain point your work is just 10% typing and 90% thinking,” a third added.

In the caption, Taylor added, “you’re worth more than a green dot!!!”

