After investment banking company Morgan Stanley projected the names and photos of its interns in Times Square, one TikToker recommended onlookers remember the interns when they’re looking for a spouse.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, Benton McClintock (@bentonmcclintock) shows a Morgan Stanley screen showing the names and photos of their interns “on public display” in Times Square in New York City.

“So you can source through prospective new spouses,” McClintock says in his TikTok. “Who will probably be breadwinners in their future working at Morgan Stanley.”

On Monday, McClintock’s video had almost 1.5 million views.

One commenter asked McClintock to live stream the Morgan Stanley projection, while another compared the broadcast to a dating app.

Many were worried about the interns’ privacy, though.

“They shouldn’t do that with their full names,” @messymoe commented. “People could have stalkers.”

“I hope the interns knew about this,” @shyguylene wrote. “And gave their consent.”

“How to give your employees a stalker,” @vanninispaninis commented.

Others shared their own experiences having their photos projected in Times Square as a Morgan Stanley intern.

“IM NOT KIDDING I WAS A MORGAN STANLEY INTERN,” @sew2000andlate wrote. “AND THIS HAPPENED TO ME.”

“I’ve received multiple photos of me up there,” @mwhitus commented.