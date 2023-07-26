‘Never let your boyfriend stop you from finding your husband’: Mom pays daughter $500 to go on 100 dates with different men before getting married

They say you have to kiss a few frogs before you find your prince. But what if it was 100 frogs, and your mom was paying you to do it?

That’s the reality facing a woman whose mom allegedly paid her $500 to go on 100 dates so she could be absolutely certain that she wanted to get married.

The viral TikTok video was posted on June 26 by Alyse Carolyn (@alysecarolyn). Over 7.6 million watched as the family celebrated the daughter completing her dating list.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alyse via TikTok comment.

In the video, there were two cakes on a table: One cake had a “100” candle, and a second cake was decorated with a candle that read “YAY!”

“When your mom pays your sister $500 for going on 100 dates with 100 different guys before getting married,” a text overlay reads as Alyse’s sister scrolls through her phone to show the list of 100 guys she went out with.

With divorce rates as high as 50% in the U.S., people were willing to try the dating tactic out.

“Your mum is smart,” this user commented. “I love this, everyone should do this just for the experience,” another added.

A third offered their own nugget of advice: “Never let your boyfriend stop you from finding your husband.”

Since the idea reminded some of romantic movies—like 50 First Dates starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler—the idea of making a romantic comedy was tossed around.

“This should be a movie,” read this comment, which received over 25,500 likes.

“This is the start of a rom-com but she falls in love with guy 99 and drama ensues,” another stated.

But not everyone was so certain that the mom’s idea could be replicated. For starters, some worried about how long it would take to get through 100 dates.

“That’s enough for a few life times,” a user noted. “I couldn’t get my head around achieving this even in 100 years.”

In the video’s caption, Alyse shared that it took her sister three years to wrap up her dating escapades.

Another user brought up the possibility of missing out on the right person because you have to keep dating the wrong ones.

“What if like #12 was the one but had to finish the whole 100 and she missed her chance,” one user pondered.

Then, there were those who find it hard to get five people to go out with them, much less 100.

“Hahaha I don’t think I could even get 10 guys to go on a date with me,” a woman shared.

Finally, the monetary value of going on 100 dates was put into question. Since dating can be exhausting, some believe that completing the challenge is worth a lot more than $500.

“Honestly this is golden idea,” this user began. “But I’d need a lot more then $500 to do 100 first dates. It’s rough out there.”

Another bluntly stated, “That’s not enough.”

Those who have already completed 100 dates on their own wish that there was a reward waiting on the other end for them.

“As someone who had to go on a ridiculous number of dates before I met my BF, it would have been nice to get a little bonus gift for it,” this person wrote.