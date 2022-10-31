‘I really hope their wives see this’: Customer overhears, films men at steakhouse talking about how they would kill their partners

A customer at a steakhouse went viral after sharing on TikTok what he claims to be an overheard conversation between two men in which they seem to discuss the ways they would kill their partners.

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user Joey (@joeyclubbinluv) shows the inside of a bathroom stall while recording what sounds like a discussion about the various ways the men would kill their partners.

At first, one man appears to suggest that the other man, who is identified as “James,” could kill his wife while scuba diving by removing her breathing apparatus and holding her down. They eventually determine this plan to be non-functional as James claims she is a better swimmer than him. Prior to this, they make reference to the idea they already ruled out drugging the partner as a potential method.

From there, the first man suggests taking the partner on a hike, then “push[ing] her off a fucking cliff.” He also notes he would make sure to leave their phones in the car.

By the end of the video, the first man proclaims that, while he may have considered these hypotheticals “a few months ago,” he is now “in bliss,” which he attributes to “positivity.” The conversation ends soon after.

In the comments section, TikTok users expressed concern, with many saying that Joey should work to find the identities of these men.

“This should be taken very seriously,” one wrote. “i really hope their wives see this and honestly the cops should too.”

“I would reach out to the building and send them this so they can review footage of who came out of the bathroom,” another said.

“If you haven’t already you need to notify the cops and they can check the cameras to see who was saying that,” a third suggested. “this can save a life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joey via Instagram direct message.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse or want more information on domestic violence and resources for victims, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline online or at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).