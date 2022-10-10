‘Worst mistake of my life’: McDonald’s worker jokes about co-workers hooking up in the workplace, sparking debate

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s employee jokingly posts about co-workers hooking up in the workplace.

User @kaliesemonee occasionally posts videos about her job at McDonald’s. This time, it’s about hooking up in the workplace. The five-second clip features @kaliesemonee standing in front of the drive-thru window as she shakes her water cup with a smirk on her face.

“when them 2 coworkers stop talking out of nowhere and everything start making sense,” the text overlay reads.

“Llike ohhhh so when this happennn,” she added in the caption.

The video racked up over 265,000 views as of Monday since it was posted on Sept. 24, with many viewers sharing their own experiences with similar situations.

“Especially when it’s the two that’s been there since the beginning,” one viewer stated.

“Indeed do or you see who be flirting with who,” a second agreed.

“Everybody knows,” another said.

Other viewers shared their stories about getting involved with a co-worker romantically.

“Worse mistake of my life,” a top comment read.

“I worked smoothie place with a walk in freezer and they would leave me by myself to go in there and then they just never spoke again,” another shared.

“I stop talking to em bc he started calling me pet names bruh, we’re coworkers wtf,” a third commented.

“It’s his fault for catching feelings in only ONE day. I was focusing on my bag sir,” one user wrote.

The creator replied to the comment, about how she would never pursue a coworker, writing, “my mama told me to never shit in my own backyard & i will never [fuck with] one of my coworkers so i feel this.”

McDonald’s has a strict policy regarding relationships in the workforce. The company wants to avoid any conflict and negativity, encouraging employees not to hook up with each other. “Employees who have a direct or indirect reporting relationship to each other are prohibited from dating or having a sexual relationship,” the policy states.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kaliesemonee for comment via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via press email.