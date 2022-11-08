‘It’s not a double CHEESEburger without the f**kin cheese!’: McDonald’s customer shares PSA warning about ordering ‘plain’ cheeseburgers on self-order kiosks

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s customer warns viewers of a potential mistake when ordering at the chain’s self-order kiosks—losing out on the cheese in a double cheeseburger.

Fast food restaurants are some of the best places to get customizable food options. Swapping or leaving out certain ingredients is commonplace there, and workers rarely bat an eye, and self-serve order machines make things even easier. But there are some food changes that just don’t make any sense.

The TikToker, @izizzygotu3, called this out during a recent trip to McDonald’s.

Recording himself messing around with one of the self-order stations, he showed viewers an unexpected option for customizing the franchise’s popular double cheeseburger.

“You guys wanna know the dumbest shit?” he asks, tapping on the detailed view of the burger and pressing a button that easily lets the customer “make it plain.”

Only, the “plain” version of the double cheeseburger apparently goes all the way, wiping off not only the mustard, ketchup, onions, and pickles, but the cheese itself.

“Double cheeseburger. No American cheese,” he confirmed, reading off the screen.

He added in the caption, “It’s not a double CHEESEburger without the fuckin cheese!”

Viewers seemed split on the TikToker’s video, with some confused as to why @izizzygotu3 would even bother making a video about this at all.

“People choose the most stupid shit to complain about,” one user wrote.

“Tell me you don’t know what PLAIN means without telling me,” added another.

Some agreed with the TikToker though, noting that “before the apps and stuff if you said double cheeseburger plain in the drive-thru it would still have cheese.”

The video also prompted people to share some of the other weird things they’ve run into at McDonald’s. One viewer questioned why the double quarter pounder isn’t just called a half pounder, and another claimed the self-order kiosk has allowed them to order “just a slice of cheese” without any other food.

“It was the best dollar I ever spent. They put it in a Big Mac box and everything,” they wrote.

So whether you want a double cheeseburger with no cheese or just the cheese with no burger, McDonald’s apparently has it covered.