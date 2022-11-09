‘Near $5 for a large sweet tea and a small fry?’: McDonald’s customer slams chain’s increase in prices

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s customer shares his outrage at the increase in the chain’s prices after purchasing two items on the value menu that amounted to nearly $5.
As prices for goods and services have inflated by 8.2% in the past year, McDonald’s is one of many fast-food chains to raise their prices.
User Phil (@philosophyphil) records the drive-thru screen after placing his order, showing simply a large sweet tea and a small fry, which totaled up to $4.44.
“Look, don’t get me wrong, I know inflation has been bad, but god damn near five dollars for a large sweet tea and a small fry?” he asks in the clip.
The camera cuts to the inside of his bag, where a measly serving of fries lay. “And the fries aren’t even in there. God,” he says, joking about the small size.
@philosophyphil Value menu $5 now #fyp #mcdonalds #inflation #hurt #fries #sweet #tiktok #foryou #value #money ♬ original sound – The Movement
His video racked up over 391,000 views as of Wednesday, resonating with others who shared complaints about increasing fast-food prices.
“I got a shake and cheese curds at Culver’s and it was $15,” one viewer shared.
“Mcdonalds breakfast costs us 25 bucks, it’s 2 adults and a toddler,” a second stated.
“All fast food prices are getting ridiculous. Damn near $15 for a meal at most places,” a third wrote.
Some claimed that $1 items on McDonald’s value menu no longer exist.
“It used to be half that the $1 large drink was my go to,” one observed.
“My local McDonald’s raised dollar items to $2 and everything else went up near doubled in price,” a second noticed.
“I paid close to $2 for a value fry yesterday like WHAT. It’s insane,” a third commented.
Others urged Phil to download the McDonald’s app to find deals.
“Gotta use the app. Some better deals on there,” one recommended.
“Is the McDonald’s app. $1 large fries or free large fries daily,” a second said.
“My dude McDonald’s app 1 dollar large fries thank me later,” a third suggested.
Phil took viewers’ advice regarding the app. In a follow-up video, he shows how much the price dramatically dropped while using the app. A large fry that would normally cost $3.89 dropped to $1.06. Additionally, app users can earn rewards points with purchases that can be redeemed for discounts.
@philosophyphil Replying to @beefboy.beefcannon McDonald's App out here saving lives. #fyp #mcdonalds #sauce #bless #app #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – The Movement
