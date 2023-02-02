‘When they yell at you and your just standing there with tears in your eyes’: McDonald’s employee complains about Uber Eats driver demanding order when she has a full counter

Restaurants and delivery drivers working together can be a recipe for disaster.

One McDonald’s employee recently shared her experience of dealing with a demanding Uber Eats driver while she had a counter full of orders.

In the video, TikTok user Tei (@_username1320505) is shown sitting on her bed in her McDonald’s uniform.

She looks uncomfortable as the text overlay reads, “When you have a full counter and drive thru screen but the uber driver that just arrived obnoxiously stands at the counter with their phone in your face.”

By Wednesday, the video had been viewed more than 274,800 times and garnered hundreds of comments, including from fellow restaurant workers who have a bone to pick with delivery drivers.

“I did have a little go at one of them one time,” one wrote.

“When they say the persons name instead of the code,” another complained. “Bro they be standing there so demandingly though,” a third worker added with a crying emoji.

These workers are tired of delivery drivers acting like they deserve special treatment. “Delivery drivers actin like they are vips or something at a McDonald’s….. AT A MCDONALDS, really?” a user wrote.

Viewers continued to swap delivery driver horror stories. “One time they took the bag before it was even done,” a person shared. “When they yell at you and your just standing there with tears in your eyes,” another added.

While most restaurant workers try to avoid confrontation, there are some who refuse to let delivery drivers get in their way. “I just tell them to move,” one wrote. “Because they’re not just gonna come into my workplace and treat me like a dog.”

Finally, delivery drivers entered the chat to give their take on this dog-eat-dog world. “As a person who does doordash, we are just chill about it because we actually understand that one person can only do so much,” the worker shared.

Another driver shared that they have to be pushy if they want to get their customer’s order delivered on time. “I understand yall are super busy but when i can see my customer’s order sitting on the bench i’d like at least one person to serve me,” the commenter said.