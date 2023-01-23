‘I think I’m forgetting something’: McDonald’s employee says several machines are down, they aren’t taking promos or mobile orders

A TikToker recorded a drive-thru encounter at McDonald’s where the worker had to explain how little was available for purchase, raising questions about whether it really even should have stayed open.

The video was made by creator Fai (@idcfai), whose bio indicates she’s in the Washington, D.C. metro area, and it’s generated more than 1.2 million likes since going up on the platform on Sunday. The clip shows the creator in a drive-thru line at a McDonald’s, where the offerings were woefully thin.

As Fai begins laughing, the drive-thru worker conveys just how badly things are going at this particular franchise.

“We’re only taking cash,” the employee begins. “The ice machine is down … the frappe machine is down, the slushie machine is down …”

And it continues from there, as the creator’s laughter gets more pronounced.

“We’re not taking mobile orders and we’re not taking promos, we’re not taking promotions, we’re not taking codes … and I think that’s everything but I think I’m forgetting something.”

Fai then said, after covering her mouth briefly to stifle her continued laughing, “Okay, thank you.”

The drive-thru worker responded, “You’re welcome,” and then understandably, “Sorry about that.”

Via caption, the creator reacted further by writing, “Like bro atp jus close bruh.”

Commenters were as amused as the creator over the drive-thru encounter, judging from the responses to the video on TikTok.

“How the hell a restaurant get to that point,” one commenter wondered.

“This reminds [me] of that one time I went to KFC,” another recalled, “and the lady told me they had no chicken, just biscuits.”

Some sympathized with the plight of the employee having to relay this news to customers, with one observing, “You can tell she’s over it, lol.”

Others talked about fast food experiences where their restaurants remained open in bleak situations, including one who shared, “This is how I felt that day our frier literally went completely down and the store manager REFUSED to close.”

Though Fai’s comment page did become a place for workers to vent past frustration, Fai herself did respond to a number of commenters, generally finding the whole situation hilarious.

Responding to someone who extended the ridiculousness of the scenario by positing, “and we’re out of beef, fries, nuggets, patience, etc,” the creator noted, in all caps, “BRUH THIS HAD NO BUSINESS BEING THIS FUNNY.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both Fai and McDonald’s media relations department via email.