‘They took the bags out of my hands’: Woman says hotel she is staying at tried to steal her Grubhub McDonald’s order

A woman on TikTok says staff members at the hotel she is staying in tried to steal her Grubhub order.

The woman, who goes by @recycldstardust on TikTok, says in the now-viral video that she is staying at a Marriott hotel in New Jersey. On the night in question, she ordered McDonald’s for herself and her kids via Grubhub and waited in the hotel lobby for the driver to drop off the food.

The TikToker says she was the only patron waiting in the lobby, but the Grubhub driver didn’t hand her the order. She says he “plops the stuff down and runs.” Although her name wasn’t on the order, the TikToker took the bags since they seemed to be hers.

When she took the food, a security guard and a hotel staff member approached her, @recycldstardust says. The guard and staffer asked to check the Grubhub bag and told her she couldn’t just take it.

“I’m like ‘They’re mine. I ordered McDonald’s for my kids, and I ordered a salad for myself. And I was the only one down here waiting for food,'” the TikToker says, recounting what she told the hotel employees.

She says the staffer took the order out of her hands and examined it. She claims the employees never asked her name or to see her Grubhub receipt.

“They never asked to see my phone. They never asked for my name, but they take the bags out of my hands and won’t give them back to me until I literally snatched them,” she says. “Like, what the absolute fuck?”

In the comments section, several viewers shared advice for the TikToker.

“Girl never. you need to call corporate,” one viewer commented.

“Make a complaint, you can even do it at the front desk,” another suggested. In response, the creator wrote: “It was the front desk that came over to me with the issue.”

Other viewers expressed disbelief at the hotel staff’s behavior.

“Oh hell no ! Omg I would get livid,” one viewer commented.

“Oh hell no! I love Marriott but this is unacceptable. Make a complaint to corporate,” a second agreed.

“WHAT. I worked hotel front desk for years and would NEVER,” another wrote. In reply, the creator commented: “I’ve stayed at Marriotts all across the country. I’m a platinum elite and never has any of them done this. I think it may have been the area.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @recycldstardust via TikTok comment and to Marriott International via email.