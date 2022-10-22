‘And we wonder why retail is dead’: Customer slams Macy’s for not allowing him to try on dress shirts in store, sparking debate

A user on TikTok has gone viral after calling out Macy’s for its unfriendly retail policies.

In a video with over 57,000 views, TikTok user Cody (@atlcody) details a negative experience he had at the store, citing it as one of the many reasons retail today is not serving customers’ needs.

“I am so unbelievably tired of people using COVID as an excuse to not do their jobs, especially when they do it inconsistently,” he explains.

In the video, he then goes on to detail how Macy’s stopped letting customers try on dress shirts, which the store claims was due to the risks associated with spreading COVID-19. The store appears to have stopped its fitting services for similar reasons.

“Here’s my problem: how come I can try on everything else in this store, but I can’t try on those shirts?” Cody asks. Later in the video, he concludes: “I’m just tired of the excuses for why we’re not doing our jobs and making things more difficult, and the inconsistent hypocrisy of it.”

In the caption, he writes, “…if I wanted to buy something and take it home to try it on I would shop at Amazon. And we wonder why retail is dead.”

In the comments section, users largely agreed with Cody’s assessment of the present-day retail landscape, especially when it comes to clothing stores.

“Yes! I won’t buy clothes without trying stuff on. So many stores still have changing rooms closed and it’s just an excuse to not staff it,” wrote one user.

“The only reason to go to brick and morter stores is to try it on,” agreed another. “If they don’t allow that, might as well get it online.”

Others advised simply trying the shirt on regardless, with one user stating: “I’m trying it on either way. They can deal with folding it back up.”

Several TikTokers claimed that clothing stores were not alone in inconsistent COVID-19 policies leading to customer discontent.

“Hotels doing half accommodations but charging full price pools closed no breakfast,” noted a commenter.

“…stores still have shorter hours, less customer service etc.,” observed a second. “We are never going to get it back.”

“Dominos told me they quit giving Parmesan and red pepper to reduce the touches during COVID. Yet you can still purchase ranch,” claimed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Macy’s via email and Cody via Instagram direct message.