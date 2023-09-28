LGBTQ+ fans are feeling seen at Imagine Dragons shows

At a time when actors and influencers are committing acts of transphobia and homophobia, it’s more important than ever for celebrities to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. LGBTQ+ youth have found an ally in pop-rock band Imagine Dragons, following displays of support and solidarity.

During the band’s Sept. 3 performance at the Superbloom Music Festival, Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee appeared onstage with a bass guitar painted with the transgender pride flag. The back of the guitar features a rainbow flag in the shape of a heart.

“How cute [heart-eyes emoji] right now I reallyyyy need to see support for us trans*/inter/enby/agender folk,” one user wrote, on a TikTok of McKee showing off his trans pride guitar at Superbloom.

“I need that guitar this is absolutely a beautiful show,” wrote another.

Superbloom wasn’t the first time the band showed love to their LGBTQ+ fans. McKee showed off his trans pride bass on August 11 during Imagine Dragons’ performance at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, one of Europe’s largest music festivals.

In a TikTok from May 1, user @imaginedragons.the.best posted a video compiling clips from Imagine Dragons concerts. In one clip, lead singer Dan Reynolds spins around with a trans pride flag while singing “It’s Time.” In another, a band member sings into a microphone decorated with rainbow stripes.

At Imagine Dragons’ Lollapalooza set in July 2022, Reynolds held a rainbow flag in front of him and announced, “It’s a simple concept, really. All the colors are welcome here.”

The band has been outspoken in support of LGBTQ+ rights for years. In addition to messages of solidarity and showing off pride flags at concerts, Reynolds started the LoveLoud music festival in 2017 “to bring communities and families together to help ignite the vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ friends and family.”

Showing solidarity onstage was another way for the band to support LGBTQ+ fans.



“It just seemed like I had the opportunity to bring some symbols of that love and inclusion into the performance… I want everybody who comes to our shows to be able to feel they are represented by our music and to be able to see something that makes them feel welcome,” bassist McKee told Pink News. “Imagine Dragons shows are a safe place for everyone.”