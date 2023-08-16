man projecting the emoji movie onto house with caption 'Projecting the emoji movie all over my former landlord's house on loop at max brightness and volume because he kicked me out of my apartment without any warning and kept all my stuff'

@thatprojectorguy/TikTok

‘Talk to a lawyer?’: Man projects ‘The Emoji Movie’ on his landlord’s house after being kicked out of his apartment

'Is not that a crime? I mean him keeping the stuff.'

Tricia Crimmins 

Tricia Crimmins

IRL

Posted on Aug 16, 2023

A former tenant says that after being kicked out of his apartment, he projected The Emoji Movie on the side of the landlord’s house as retribution.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, @ThatProjectorGuy shows himself projecting The Emoji Movie on the side of a house, which he says is his former landlord’s. The TikToker also says that the landlord kicked him out of his apartment and took all of his belongings.

“Projecting the emoji movie on loop until my landlord lets me back in,” @thatprojectorguy wrote in his video’s caption. On Wednesday, @thatprojectorguy’s video had over a million views.

The user has previously said he projected Shrek and Bee Movie to get the landlord’s attention.

@thatprojectorguy Projecting the emoji movie on loop until my landlord lets me back in 😂 #prank #emojimovie #fyp #viral #foryou #fy ♬ original sound – That Projector Guy

While it’s unclear why @thatprojectorguy was kicked out of his apartment, his landlord could be holding his property as collateral to get him to pay his rent—but only if @thatprojectorguy agreed to that sort of consequence in his lease.

That said, his landlord could be holding the TikToker’s property illegally depending on the situation.

Many commenters on @thatprojectorguy’s video praised The Emoji Movie, while others inquired about his situation with his landlord.

“Is that not a crime?” @remain_noodles commented. “I mean him keeping the stuff.”

“Talk to a lawyer?” @sweetbabylambchop wrote.

“Kept your stuff?” @chisihevode commented. “Tell the police.”

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 16, 2023, 6:46 pm CDT

Tricia Crimmins

Tricia Crimmins is the IRL staff writer at the Daily Dot. She is also a New York-based comedian and an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Previously, she has written for Mashable, Complex Networks, and Moment magazine. She can be found on Twitter at @TriciaCrimmins.

Tricia Crimmins
 