‘Talk to a lawyer?’: Man projects ‘The Emoji Movie’ on his landlord’s house after being kicked out of his apartment

A former tenant says that after being kicked out of his apartment, he projected The Emoji Movie on the side of the landlord’s house as retribution.

In a TikTok posted yesterday, @ThatProjectorGuy shows himself projecting The Emoji Movie on the side of a house, which he says is his former landlord’s. The TikToker also says that the landlord kicked him out of his apartment and took all of his belongings.

“Projecting the emoji movie on loop until my landlord lets me back in,” @thatprojectorguy wrote in his video’s caption. On Wednesday, @thatprojectorguy’s video had over a million views.

The user has previously said he projected Shrek and Bee Movie to get the landlord’s attention.

While it’s unclear why @thatprojectorguy was kicked out of his apartment, his landlord could be holding his property as collateral to get him to pay his rent—but only if @thatprojectorguy agreed to that sort of consequence in his lease.

That said, his landlord could be holding the TikToker’s property illegally depending on the situation.

Many commenters on @thatprojectorguy’s video praised The Emoji Movie, while others inquired about his situation with his landlord.

“Is that not a crime?” @remain_noodles commented. “I mean him keeping the stuff.”

“Talk to a lawyer?” @sweetbabylambchop wrote.

“Kept your stuff?” @chisihevode commented. “Tell the police.”