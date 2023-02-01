‘This is exploitation’: Laid-off worker says CEO reached out to ask her to do contract work

As more and more workers are affected by the layoffs that are occurring across industries, numerous users have used TikTok to share their stories of both being laid off and post-layoff life.

Now, another user went viral and sparked discussion after sharing their story. In a video with over 379,000 views, TikTok user Kiki (@kikirough) says she was laid off from her job—then contacted by her former CEO to do contract work.

“My CEO reaches out to me, and he says, ‘Hey, I need something done that no one knows how to do,’” Kiki explains. “I was like, ‘Sure, these are all the things that need to be done, but I’ll lose my unemployment if I do this for you. Can you at least give me a week’s pay?’”

In response, the CEO “essentially says, ‘You’re not worth the week’s pay. You can do it for me hourly.’ He doesn’t care if I lose my unemployment,” she says.

“The only reason I don’t feel bad about professionally sharing this is because this is exploitation,” she says. “If he can’t afford to give me severance—or notice—then I can’t afford to do things at the expense of myself anymore.”

In the comments section, users were supportive of Kiki, with many saying that she should have charged more if she was truly needed for the job.

“Consultation rate is at least 3 times of an actual employee,” a user wrote.

“My new rate is $500 an hour,” another offered.

“Oh no. Don’t do it for a weeks pay. Start an LLC and charge him third party contractor rates!” a third detailed. “They absolutely do not deserve freebies.”

Others simply advised Kiki to not take the work, no matter whether the former employers pays up.

“DO. NOT. DO. IT! They fired you. Decline, block and move on,” a commenter stated. “You don’t owe them at all.”

“Should have replied with a meme about the consequences of their own actions. And then never replied again,” a second claimed.

This appears to be the route Kiki took. In a series of follow-up videos, she claims that she decided to not take the offer regardless of whether the boss decided to pay out her requested wage.

In these videos, she thanked her followers for their support throughout this journey. She also claims that she received a response from her former boss while live-streaming, leading to several users helping her craft her response.

“I declined the offer, I blocked his email, and boundaries are amazing!” she exclaims. “I did not value myself as much as this before today. Thank you.”

She also reveals that she is currently interviewing for a job that she is excited about and that her references from her previous job supported her for standing up for herself.

For all her curious followers, Kiki eventually posted the email she sent her former employer.

“After further consideration, I feel severely undervalued with this offer,” the email reads. “Bargaining for a week’s pay was insulting and I will not be undervalued.”

“It’s unfortunate there was no foresight for this upcoming need before you laid me off,” the email continues. “I will be discontinuing communication from this point moving forward. Good luck with any future endeavors.”

Users on TikTok remained supportive of Kiki.

“Great response. You being unique to whatever report or skill that was still needed should have saved your job. The foresight comment was perfect!” a second echoed.

We’ve reached out to Kiki via Instagram direct message.