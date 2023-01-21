‘Open to suggestions’: Worker signed 12-month lease after workplace asked him to return to office. He was laid off right after

Tech layoffs have been dominating the news cycle.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced it would be laying off 10,000 employees. Soon after, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced it too would be cutting its workforce substantially, with 12,000 employees set to get the ax. These layoffs are in addition to Amazon’s trimming of its workforce by 18,000 employees and Meta’s laying off of 11,000 workers.

These sudden layoffs have left many now-former employees in an awkward position, as TikTok user Deran (@deranchristian) detailed in a recent video.

In a video with over 122,000 views as of Saturday, Deran says he was asked to return to the office at his “amazing tech job,” signing a 12-month lease in order to do so. Soon after, he claims he was laid off.

“So who’s hiring??” he asks in the caption.

In the comments section, users shared their own layoff stories.

“Mine laid everyone off through a slack message and then told us to log out and wait for an email,” a user claimed.

“Signed a new apartment lease on Saturday and then got laid off on Tuesday , open to suggestions,” a second alleged.

“No bc the way I found out ab the layoffs on the news before the internal announcement,” recalled a third.

Some users claimed that the possibility of suddenly losing their jobs is one of the reasons why they insist on not returning to the office.

“This is exactly why I quit my job instead of moving back,” stated a user.

While many commenters shared their tips for finding jobs in the current market and potential opportunities for Deran, the conversation soon came to focus on the companies doing the layoffs in general.

“Jobs are really out here playing with people’s lives & there’s like no help when this happens,” shared a user.

“As someone who was considering the transition to tech, I will stay right where I am. The layoffs are scary,” added another.

We’ve reached out to Deran via email.