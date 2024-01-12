A woman says she was asked to leave a bar because she was wearing a vintage fur coat.

In a TikTok posted on Monday, Alexandra Yvette (@preraphaelitequeen) says that when in a speakeasy bar in New York City, a man asked her to leave because fur wasn’t allowed in the establishment.

“‘You need to leave,'” Yvette says she was told. “‘Please go.'”

Yvette says that after the “intense” interaction, she wanted to cry.

“It just felt like such a weird rejection,” she says in her TikTok. “And I was questioning my morals.”

On Thursday, Yvette’s video had over 525,000 views on TikTok.

One commenter noted the absurdity of the situation and said, “This is like a Portlandia bit,” about a comedy series set in Portland, Oregon, that satirizes the city’s radical, hipster reputation.

Others shared their thoughts on wearing fur, and many said that wearing vintage fur is different than donning modern-made fur garments, which have received backlash due to allegations of animal cruelty.

“Someone made a big stink about my vintage fur coat at a party once,” a commenter said. “Until I pointed out their leather shoes, belt, and purse.”

“Vintage fur is more ethical than plastic made fast fashion faux fur,” another wrote. “Screw that place.”

“Everyone wears Canada goose in the city tho with no issue,” a commenter said. Canada Goose coats are made with animal fur and feathers.

The problem with wearing vintage fur is “the only person who really knows a fur is vintage is the person wearing it,” in the words of New York Times’ fashion director Vanessa Friedman.

“Even if you know you are acting responsibly,” she wrote in 2021, “you still risk the opprobrium and anger of the crowd.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yvette via email.