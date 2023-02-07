‘WERE YOU NOT CLOCKED IN PRIOR TO ALL THAT?’: KFC worker clocks in after doing morning prep work

A KFC worker’s video showcasing her morning prep at the fast food chain has raised concern and caused outrage on TikTok, as the TikToker doesn’t clock in until after all the prep work is done.

The video, which was posted on Jan. 24 by Brittney Keighley (@brittneykeighley93) highlights the entire process of getting the restaurant ready for business, from boiling water for the gravy sauce to filling salad containers.

The overlay text helps to explain each step of the process. However, the controversial part comes in at the end of the video, as the TikToker shows herself clocking in—only after all the prep’s been done, more than one and a half hours after she started her work day.

The TikTok, which has managed to amass over 43,100 views as of Tuesday, sparked a discussion in the comments, with many users arguing that one should never do any work before clocking in.

One commenter said, “WERE YOU NOT CLOCKED IN PRIOR TO ALL THAT?!”

Another remarked, “Why you didn’t clock in when you were prepping? That’s illegal they can get in serious trouble for not paying employees.”

A further user added, “In all seriousness. You need to [clock] in as soon as you walk into that door. If you get hurt you ain’t getting paid.”

“Supposed to clock in any time you’re doing work, tell a manager or whoever to go back and change your clock in time,” an additional commenter advised.This isn’t the first time the issue of wage theft has been raised on TikTok. Back in March of last year, a TikToker went viral after posting a video blasting bosses who require you to come in early but expect you not to clock in until after your regular shift starts.

Similarly, the Service Employees International Union conducted a 2022 study that found 85% of fast-food employees in California reported experiencing wage theft.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keighley via TikTok comment and KFC via press email.