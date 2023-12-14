‘They don’t play about that pigment’: Woman tries Juvia’s Place blush, is shocked by the results

A woman has gone viral after trying out Juvia’s Place blush, which she discovers is much more pigmented than she thought.

The video, with 2 million views, starts with beauty and fashion TikTok creator Adriona Bianca (@adrionabianca) placing four dots of liquid blush from popular beauty brand Juvia’s Place on her cheek. As she blends the blush, the four dots quickly spread into a nearly full coverage swath of blush.

“POV [Juvia’s] Place cream blushes are way more pigmented than you knew,” she writes in the video’s text overlay.

She continues to frantically blend out the blush, to the popular TikTok sound “Ain’t nobody told me nothing.” She tries a few more times before ultimately giving up and shaking her head.

Commenters have shared that they had the same experience with using Juvia’s Place products. Juvia’s Place, a Black-owned cosmetic company, is known for their highly pigmented products, including eyeshadow palettes and blushes. Highly pigmented formulas and products are meant to be inclusive for darker skin complexions.

“The first time i put it on i had to cancel my plans for the day,” one person wrote.

“The moment you did 4 dots, I knew you were in danger girl,” another person commented.

“I think its fair to say we all made this mistake because we’ve NEVER had a liquid blush with this much color payoff,” one person commented.

