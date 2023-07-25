‘I had to cut the whole outfit off my literal body’: Woman rips zipper out of her skin after trying on jumper advertised as ‘one size fits up to 3X’

A plus-sized influencer says that after trying on a jumpsuit that was supposed to be “one size fits up to 3X,” she got stuck and had to cut the zipper out of her skin.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday, Phaith Montoya, a TikToker whose content focuses on plus-size fashion, says through tears that the garment was caught on her skin. She says that she had to cut the garment off her and “unlodge the sipper out of [her] skin” because it “cut [her] stomach up,” and she bled.

“When you claim that your clothes will go up to a 3X,” Montoya says in her TikTok. “Mean that.”

On Tuesday, Montoya’s video had over 720,000 views on TikTok.

“I had to cut the whole outfit off my literal body to stop it from pulling more skin,” Montoya wrote in her video’s caption. “Disappointed & a waste of money fr [for real].”

@phaithmontoya I had to cut the whole outfit off my literal body to stop it from pulling more skin…disappointed & a waste of money fr ♬ original sound – Phaith Montoya

In a comment on her video, she said that “so much skin” was caught in the zipper that she almost went to the hospital.

One commenter suggested that Montoya “file a lawsuit” against the company that makes the jumpsuit; Montoya said that it came from a small business that she didn’t wish to name.

Other commenters sent sympathy and support for her emotional and physical wounds.

Montoya confirmed that she was all right in another comment.

“It did take me a few days to post this cos I didn’t even watch the footage back,” Montoya wrote. “But thankfully I’m better now & put Neosporin all over.”

Some commenters thanked her for sharing her upsetting experience to bring awareness to falsely advertised plus-sized clothing.

“I’m glad you posted this,” @zknowsbetter commented. “It brings awareness to clothing lines that aren’t true to size.”

“Ugh I hate when sizes aren’t true, especially since I’m plus size,” @kitcatlez112 wrote. “In all I hope you’re okay.”