‘It’s Josh o’clock somewhere’: Josh wine memes are flowing

Amid Dry January—which has already seen its share of chaos less than two weeks into 2024—a call rang out, and now the Josh wine memes are flowing.

“I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone,” said a tweet from X user @OptimusGrind__ that by Thursday had more than 20 million views.

Under this modern proverb was a photo of Josh—the wine, not the person.

Commenters offered suggestions of other wines to try, as well as a bit of context: “[Josh] is literally sold in gas stations,” said one commenter.

While Josh is indeed a wine, some users were offended by the insinuation that it’s a step up from brands like Barefoot. (Depending on the store, Josh and Barefoot typically cost around the same.) Some alleged Josh-heads also entered the chat in its defense.

“For non wine drinkers, this is like someone driving a Hyundai making fun of a Kia driver,” said @Zujabes.

For non wine drinkers, this is like someone driving a Hyundai making fun of a Kia driver https://t.co/OZ0WazDv9p — husky supreme (@Zujabes) January 7, 2024

But once the Josh conversation stepped outside that thread, the memes started.

by the time you realize my worth i’m gonna be drinking josh with someone else — carl marks (@whoreby_parker) January 10, 2024

Tonight we let the Justin talk pic.twitter.com/srxiggokbY — pecan boy (@classicsos) January 10, 2024

Josh Cellars, the California company that produces the line of Josh wines, has been around since 2007. It’s fairly easy to find in stores, which was backed up by people feeling validated by their previous jokes about drinking a wine called Josh.

It was also pointed out that Josh’s marketing team must love the engagement. The Daily Dot reached out for comment.

Live look at Josh wine marketing department pic.twitter.com/n0KgNtZCKR — swag (@chillextremist) January 9, 2024