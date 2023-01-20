‘Of course, they’re gonna go and get new jobs’: Worker says companies can’t keep workers because of inconsistent scheduling

A self-proclaimed “certified job hopper” has gone viral after sharing their thoughts on the current job market.

According to TikTok user Dana Torres (@dancedanadance) in a video with over 740,000 views as of Friday, the main issue with the modern workplace is not that people don’t want to work — it’s that employers aren’t letting them work the hours that they need or that they’ve been promised.

“If there is something they cannot figure out, it’s the correlation between scheduling and why they cannot keep employees…their employee retention,” Torres says.

“So many places hire you on full time, and they’re like, ‘We need all of your availability,’” Torres claims. “Then, they start with scheduling you, like, 30, 36, 38 hours, saying it’s just for training.”

“And then, when the full-time hours come around, they start doing shit like this,” she says, referring to a stitched video in which only the manager was scheduled over 26 hours per week.

“They claim it’s because corporate isn’t giving your company or your specific store a budget for hiring staff anymore, and that’s because they want to get as much work out of skeleton crews as humanly possible so that they don’t have to pay labor costs,” Torres states. “Meanwhile, they’re raking in billions of dollars in profit.”

She continues that employees are occasionally promoted to lower managers and given more hours with additional responsibilities. However, this also serves to benefit the people above them because lower-rung employees become “mad and bitter at them for no fucking reason, because everybody’s losing.”

“They do this, and then claim that they’re hiring…and that they can’t find anybody, and they can’t find quality employees,” Torres continues. “Well, within the first month of hiring new employees you’re already screwing them over. Of course, they’re gonna go and get new jobs.”

Torres also notes that employees are frequently given inconsistent schedules while being expected to have full-time availability. This makes it difficult for them to pick up a second job to make up for the lack of hours given to them by their first job — and thus, also inspires them to quit.

In the comments section, users largely agreed with Torres’ video, with many adding their own points.

“‘Loyalty’ has always meant ‘we expect you to take every low blow and insult with a smile and like it,’” a user offered.

“We need a law that says ‘if the job is advertised/ posted as full time you have to get all the benefits thereof. The pay, healthcare etc. regardless,” another added. “If they keep advertising full time and not paying us the full time or not giving us health benefits then we should be compensated.”

“Even my teenager has had to fight for family time or a consistent day off,” a third alleged. “I taught him to take all the time he can afford and F the chain restaurant.”

Other users shared that a more robust social system in the United States would help alleviate worker pressure.

“Universal healthcare would change a lot of this,” a commenter concluded, with another replying, “Keeping healthcare connected to employment is a way of controlling the workforce and restricting their freedom of choice.”

We’ve reached out to Torres via TikTok comment.