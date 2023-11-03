‘I would never let this go’: Woman accidentally captures fiancé lying to win a disagreement

So many people in relationships have experienced exactly what’s captured in a viral TikTok posted by @gavinandjess.

It’s a short clip but it says so much. As someone pans across an expansive view of the Wadi Rum desert in Jordan, Jess, one of the people who runs the account, says, “Tomorrow,” and then points to the horizon and says something slightly unintelligible about the view.

“Tonight or tomorrow?” says her fiancé, Gavin.

“I said tomorrow,” Jess responds.

“You said tonight,” he says.

“I said tomorrow,” she replies.

The comments are full of mostly women claiming they’ve had this same experience with boyfriends or husbands:

“The satisfaction of video evidence, and he sounds SO smug and confident.”

“The way I just glared at my man thinking of all the times he misheard me and then tells me I’m wrong.”

The account @gavinandjess has more than 79,000 followers, and this TikTok has gotten more than 3 million views since being posted Oct. 9. Jess and her fiancé are the co-founders of Travel World Culture, a community founded in 2018 that organizes trips to destinations like Iceland or Peru, as well as remote work trips for “digital nomads.”

The viral TikTok was filmed in Jordan, during a sold-out group trip in early October.

Jess broke down how and why they started the travel organization in a 2022 TikTok, saying they quit teaching jobs in Colombia to focus on TWC in late 2018, and now do it full time.

But even when you’re running your own travel business, and getting to see beautiful locales every day, gaslighting still exists. It’s just rare that “the audacity” is captured on film.

And, in the comments, Jess claims Gavin “still says I said tonight even after watching this back.”

We reached out to Jess for comment via email.