A woman says that an unknown person banged on the door of her hotel room at 4am, and after hotel workers didn’t pick up the phone, she called 911.

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Melissa Nacional says that someone forcefully knocked on her hotel room door at 4am when she was staying at the InterContinental Hotel in San Francisco.

“The room was shaking,” Nacional wrote in her video’s overlay text. (Nacional did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.)

She and family members called the hotel’s front desk multiple times, but no one answered the phone, Nacional said. The family then called 911, and Nacional says her family members, “followed by cops and finally the bellman,” dealt with the person who had been knocking on her door.

In her video, Nacional is heard telling the hotel’s manager that she was very scared that she was in danger when the person was knocking on her room door. However, Nacional says, the manager tried to “water down” her experience.

“[She] offered no empathy to the situation and continually victim blamed and gaslit us into thinking we were being unreasonable,” Nacional wrote in her video’s caption. “We got zero sleep, zero help in heat of the emergency and my sister and I left helpless, defeated and emotionally disturbed. I will never stay there again.”

On Thursday, Nacional’s video had over 22,000 views on TikTok.

Commenters tagged TikTok accounts affiliated with the InterContinental Hotel location and corporate offices. Nacional also commented saying that she’s been in contact with the company’s guest services.

The InterContinental Hotel did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Many commenters also condemned the way that hotel staff responded to Nacional’s requests for help.

“So sorry this happened,” @queen_bee_714 commented. “Definitely not the response and action that should have been taken on their end.”

“This is a lawsuit,” @sharpielyrics wrote.

“This is insane customer service,” @subatomicgoats commented.